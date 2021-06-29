Rock River Water Reclamation District changes its name

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock River Water Reclamation District has changed its name to Four Rivers Sanitation Authority (FRSA).

“Our new name and logo tell the story. Four Rivers Sanitation Authority protects the watershed that feeds into the Rock, Kishwaukee, Pecatonica and Sugar Rivers. These four rivers are also symbolized in the new brand in the four drops of water,” the FRSA said in a statement on Tuesday.

“These rivers connect our community.” stated Executive Director Tim Hanson. “Whether it’s our use of biology to produce the methane we use to help run our plant, the bio-solid fertilizer we produce for use by local farmers, or our leadership role in the Rock River Watershed group, we take our commitment to protecting our environment very seriously.”

In addition to a water service bill, Rockford residents also pay for waste water reclamation.

The FRSA treats 40 million gallons of contaminated waste water each day, totaling 1.5 billion gallons each year, and converts 11,000 tons of solid waste into bio-solid fertilizer for local farmers.

At the Kishwaukee Street facility, trillions of tiny “bugs” break down the unsanitary waste that enters the plant and winds its way through the many buildings and processing tanks. The end result of this process is the methane gas FRSA uses to produce the electric energy that fuels about 70% of the plant’s daily operations.