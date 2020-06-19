Rock Valley College chooses Belvidere as future home for Advanced Technology Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After narrowing the field to three contenders, the Rock Valley College Board voted to build it’s Advanced Technology center in the Big Thunder Mall.

The ATC was all set to go in the former Barber Colman campus in downtown Rockford, and then the Rockford Register Star building, before the school began accepting bids from interested parties.

Twenty-one proposals were received in total.

“It was a great, great response to the [request for proposals], we were pleased with that,” said RVC Chairperson Patrick Murphy. “We had things from all over the place, price wise and location from the airport all the way up to South Beloit area out to Belvidere.”

The Chicago Rockford International Airport, the Stenstrom Center, and the Belvidere School District were the finalists.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

