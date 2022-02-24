ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Valley College is trying to encourage the next generation of skilled tradesmen into the field with a career fair held Thursday.

Dozens of booths were set up inside the school, giving students and employers a chance to meet one another and discuss any potential jobs or internship opportunities.

Devin Funk recently got out of service in the Army and said he is looking for his next career path.

“I’m browsing my options, but there’s definitely been a few that have piqued my interest like UPS has. So that might be one that I might give it a call and try and see where it goes from there,” Funk said.

The job fair was put on by the Workforce Equity Initiative, which says it provides opportunities that lead to a skilled trades career.