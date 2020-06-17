Rock Valley College narrows field to 3 finalists for Advanced Technology Center site

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Valley College is considering the Belvidere School District, the Greater Rockford Airport Authority, and Stenstrom for the site of its forthcoming Advanced Technology Center.

The college had received 21 proposals for the location of the ATC.

In Belvidere, the ATC would go in at the former Shopko.

The Airport Authority wants to bring the center to the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

Stenstrom wants the ATC to be located at Rock Valley’s existing Stenstrom Center for Career Education next to Jefferson High School.

RVC says it will begin negotiation with the finalists, and Interim President Beth Young says a final decision could come in a matter of weeks.

Both Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford) sent an open letter to RVC on Wednesday saying the Advanced Technology Center would benefit more people if it is built in Rockford.

