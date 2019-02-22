Rock Valley College to host Oscar-viewing party for Bing Liu’s ‘Minding the Gap’ nomination

On Sunday, a Rockford native may walk away with an Oscar statuette.

Bing Liu’s “Minding the Gap” is nominated for Best Documentary Feature.

To celebrate his success, Liu’s alma-mater, Rock Valley College, along with the Rockford Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, will be hosting an Academy Awards viewing party on Sunday.

The party will include games and prizes, including an Oscar ballot contest.

The winner of the contest will receive a signed “Minding the Gap” poster.

The event is open to the public and free to attend, and kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at the RVC Student Center atrium.

The 91st Academy Awards will be broadcast on WTVO-TV.