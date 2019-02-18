Rock Valley College wishes ‘Good Luck’ to Rockford Oscar hopeful Bing Liu

Rock Valley College’s Mass Communications department is sending ‘Good Luck’ wishes to Rockford filmmaker Bing Liu, in hopes that he wins an Oscar this Sunday.

Liu, a graduate of RVC, directed the feature “Minding the Gap” which is nominated for the Best Documentary Oscar.

“Minding the Gap” was filmed primarily in Rockford. According to the press notes, “Three young men bond together to escape volatile families in their Rust Belt hometown. As they face adult responsibilities, unexpected revelations threaten their decade-long friendship.”

