Live Now
LIVE: Trump addresses nation following yesterday’s impeachment acquittal

Rock Valley College wishes ‘Good Luck’ to Rockford Oscar hopeful Bing Liu

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
bing liu_1550518589816.jpg.jpg

Rock Valley College’s Mass Communications department is sending ‘Good Luck’ wishes to Rockford filmmaker Bing Liu, in hopes that he wins an Oscar this Sunday.

Liu, a graduate of RVC, directed the feature “Minding the Gap” which is nominated for the Best Documentary Oscar.

“Minding the Gap” was filmed primarily in Rockford. According to the press notes, “Three young men bond together to escape volatile families in their Rust Belt hometown. As they face adult responsibilities, unexpected revelations threaten their decade-long friendship.”

#GoodLuckBing from RVC Mass Communication on Vimeo.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories