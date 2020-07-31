Rock Valley names Dr. Howard Spearman new college president

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rock Valley College has a new leader. Dr. Howard Spearman will serve as the eight president of RVC.

The Rock Valley College Board of Trustees approved a contract with Dr. Spearman Thursday evening. The four year deal is worth $215,000 a year. That is a pay raise for the position. Previous President Dr. Doug Jensen made $187,000 a year.

Dr. Spearman is no stranger to Rock Valley. He left RVC in 2019 as a vice president.

Most recently, he served as a vice president at Madison College in Wisconsin.

“Dr. Spearman is a proven leader who throughout the search process impressed all members of the search committee and the Board of Trustees with his passion for RVC and the community we serve,” said RVC Trustee Bob Trojan. “We are confident that Dr. Spearman is the person to lead the college in exciting and innovative new directions for years to come.”

“I’m thankful the Board has put their trust in me,” said Dr. Spearman. “I look forward to leading the campus and engaging the community. It’s an honor to once again be a part of the Golden Eagle family.”

Dr. Spearman’s first day on the job will be September 1st.

