Rockford 15-year-old arrested after shooting at crowd of teens, police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A 15-year-old was arrested Thursday after allegedly firing several rounds into a group of teens gathered on Lee Street.
Rockford Police officers say they responded to the 700 block of Lee Street at approximately 6:10 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found spent shell casings and two unoccupied vehicles that had been hit by gunfire, police said.
Officers learned during their investigation that a dark-colored sedan had fired shots into a group of juveniles that had gathered in the area. Rockford Police SCOPE officers later stopped a vehicle matching the description at the intersection of Overdene Avenue and Huffman Boulevard.
Officers reported finding a loaded gun, ammunition and MDMA pills inside the vehicle.
The 15-year-old suspect was charged with Armed Violence, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Amination, Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon, and two counts of Criminal Damage to Vehicle.
No injuries were reported in the incident.