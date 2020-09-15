Rockford 22-year-old arrested after shots fired in residential area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Monday around 2:50 a.m., Rockford officers were called to the 500 block of Brooke Road in Rockford for a report of shots fired outside a home.

One witness told police that he heard a gunshot, following by screaming and the sound of glass breaking. Officers saw the side door of the home was open with a visible bullet hole.

Officers did not locate a victim but were able to make contact with an occupant inside the home, Edward Hammonds. After searching the home, officers found three rifles along with spent cartridges.

22-year-old Edward Hammonds is facing the following charges: Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No valid FOID.

