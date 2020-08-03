Rockford 4-year-old becomes basketball star

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–With swishes, crossover dribbling, and other two-ball tricks, a Rockford 4-year-old’s basketball moves are going viral.

Carter Zachery aspires to be just like Michael Jordan–he even sticks his tongue out while on the court.

“I remember when he was two, he would play on the Little Tikes hoop.” Zachery’s mom, Ebony, says. I think he’s going to be something great.”

Now, Carter is getting a large following on social media, calling himself “Air Carter.”

“We created a TikTok at first and I saw the amount of responses he was getting and he kept on with the YouTube since I’m recording him,” Zachery says.

The young athlete sports his own NBA jersey collection, while his friends and family represent Carter with their own custom shirts.

Carter says gets his inspiration from his dad, Space Jam and Youtube. While he dreams of playing in the NBA, he hopes he never gets too big.

” I need to stay little. I don’t want to get big or my muscles will get hurt.”

