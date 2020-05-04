Rockford 4th of July fireworks show still on

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Rockford 4th of July Committee announced Monday it still plans to conduct a fireworks show.

The committee posted its intention on Facebook Monday morning.

“For the first time in our committee’s history, we have been tasked with the hard choice on what to do with this year’s celebration due to a global pandemic,” co-chairs Ted O’Donnell and Tom Luepkes. “Our community needs something to look forward to, something to hope for, something to hold on to as an act of normalcy in such abnormal times.”

Even though the fireworks are happening for now, all other 4th of July festivities such as the parade, carnival, Davis Park entertainment, and vendors have been cancelled.

O’Donnell and Luepkes said they’ve already paid $10,000 for the fireworks. However, they still need an additional $25,000. WTVO-17 is teaming up with the 4th of July Committee and will hold a telethon May 20th. Donations can also be made online or mailed to 728 N. Prospect St., Ste. 107, Rockford, IL 61107.

