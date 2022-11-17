ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford group has filed an appeal with the city, challenging the zoning of an abortion clinic that is set to open on Auburn Street.

The Rockford Family Initiative, led by local activist Kevin Rilott, claims the clinic proposed at 611 Auburn St. has not met the legal requirements to open.

“The request for certification was not accompanied by a plat legally recorded under the laws of the State of Illinois and Winnebago County giving a legal description, and the request for certification was not accompanied by a plot plan,” Rilott said in a release.

The group claims the location of the abortion business, in a residential neighborhood, is not zoned for commercial use.

“The location owner, Dennis Christensen, has not applied for a special use permit, and the city of Rockford has not independently reviewed whether use of the location as an abortion business will “endanger the public health, safety, morals, comfort, or general welfare,” Rilott said.

Christensen previously operated an abortion clinic at 1400 Broadway, which closed in 2012. He has also purchased the former Animal Emergency Clinic, at 4236 Maray Drive

Abortion is now illegal in Wisconsin and surrounding states, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v Wade. Gov. JB Pritzker has declared Illinois is a pro-choice state, causing patients from neighboring states to come to Illinois for an abortion.