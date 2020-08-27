Rockford activist group seeks productive ways to promote change, hosting ‘Rockford Unity Rally’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Protests for racial justice have been happening across the country and here in Rockford for months. Throughout the summer, city leaders have been inviting activists to the table to talk about change.

One small group has taken city and police leaders up on that offer. One of Rockford Youth In Action’s leaders says their end goal is the same as the other activist groups, but they’re working towards it in a different way.

“We are okay with showing our emotions in public but we are not okay with creating extra chaos,” said Blazey Onyango of Rockford Youth In Action.

Seeing the destruction and aftermath of the first few protests here in Rockford, Blazey Onyango and his friend Anthony Fort Jr. started their own group–Rockford Youth In Action.

“We want officials to know our anger, but we don’t want to add fire on top of fire,” Onyango explained.

Until this upcoming Saturday, most of their action has been behind closed doors–talking with city and police officials.

“First of all you have to be very patient, that’s the toughest side of our conversations. But after like 10 weeks, man I’m telling you we’ve seen some changes. Even with how we talk to each other,” Onyango said.

“We wanted them to tell us why are you doing this and it was like push and pull-push and pull until right now we have something that can make us sit in the same room and talk,” Onyango added.

Saturday, Rockford Youth In Action will host a ‘Rockford Unity Rally.’ Mayor Tom McNamara, local lawmakers and RPD representatives will be speaking and listening to ways to improve race relations in the community.

“The problem is way more [widespread] than just saying cops. It’s race issues,” Onyango explained. “We always call them for conversation and we will never give up. That’s our stand. We will always invite them for conversation because we know how passionate they are and we know how they feel and I feel the only thing we have left right now is to come together and fix it.”

The Rockford Unity rally starts at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Click here for more details.

