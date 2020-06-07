Rockford activist group to hold ‘longest protest yet’ on Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Youth Activism announced another protest planned for Sunday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Haskell Park. Organizers say this will be the ‘longest protest yet’ and encouraged attendees to prepare accordingly.

This marks the 5th straight day the group has organized a protest. Rockford Police advised drivers to be cautious around the area.

