Rockford aerospace company holds open house, job fair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford aerospace company opened its doors to the public on Wednesday.

AAR held an open house at its facility at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport, at 6150 Cessna Dr.

Visitors got a chance to tour the maintenance, repair and overhaul facility, and those interested in finding work also were able to speak with member of the human resources department, along with current employees.

AAR executive Greg Dellinger says the company is playing a critical role in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“AAR is part of that vital safety supply chain, to make sure that, as the aircraft comes back online and goes back into revenue producing service, that these aircraft are maintained, that they’re safe and they’re air worthy,” he said.

AAR is currently hiring certified maintenance technicians.