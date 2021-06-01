Rockford airport celebrates thriving year amid expansions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — State and local leaders help Rockford’s airport celebrate a successful year.

They came together at RFD’s new international cargo center. Construction on the $50 million facility is expected to be completed this summer.

Over the last year, a $16 million UPS ramp expansion was also approved along with partnerships with AAR and United Airlines.

For Rockford, the deals mean more cargo and more jobs.

“10 years ago the State of Illinois did their economic impact study and we were 4,000 jobs, here on the airport campus. Today, we’re over 8,000 jobs,” said Mike Dunn, the Executive Director of Chicago Rockford International Airport.

Over the last 7 years, $200 million has been invested into RFD.