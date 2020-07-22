Rockford Airport leaders react to receiving millions in grants

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Airport leaders reacted after the announcement was made last week that they would receive millions in grants to help with infrastructure.

The $10 million will be used to expand RFD’s ramp where airplanes park. The expansion will more than double the size of the existing ramp.

It will be used mostly by UPS. $9 million from the project comes from the Federal Aviation Administration. The rest comes from the State of Illinois and local funds.

Airport executives say respect has fueled the airport’s growth in recent years.

Mike Dunn / Executive Director, Chicago Rockford International Airport

“The cargo community, the international cargo community has figured us out and has determined that it’s easy to come into Rockford. Get in, unload their airplanes, reload them and get back out again very quickly, efficiently, and in a cost effective way,” explained RFD Executive Director Mike Dunn.

RFD is home to UPS’s second largest cargo hub in North America.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

