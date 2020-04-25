Rockford alderman and hometown hero returns home from Afghanistan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Rockford Alderman and Illinois National guardsman Jonathan Logemann returned home after a nine month tour in Afghanistan Saturday morning. His friends and family were all there to celebrate his safe return–just a little more physically distant.

Dozens of cars joined the parade to welcome home their hometown hero. Even though the celebration was a little different, Logemann said it still meant the world.

“You can’t really go out in the neighborhood and talk, and you want to go up and give your friends big hugs. But then you’ve got to remember six feet social distancing. So just from the neighborhood, and the surrounding neighborhoods, just to see the friendly faces when you haven’t seen them for so long- it really warms the heart,” explained Logemann.

Logemann, also a teacher at Auburn High School, stepped down last year ahead of his deployment.

His Aunt Gail Logemann came up with the idea to organize a socially distant parade upon his return. She worked with the North Highland Square Neighborhood Association to spread the word to 2nd Ward residents and Auburn faculty members. Aunt Gail thinks the social distance guidelines ultimately helped more people get in on the fun.

“It gives everyone an opportunity to celebrate,” Aunt Gail explained. “They just went all out. I just think they really appreciate military men and women and Jonathan as a neighbor and as a teacher, and as our alderman. So it was pretty cool.”

The hometown hero said it was a welcome surprise to still see so many of his friends and family members upon his return.

“They were in my heart, and I missed them, and it’s good to know that they missed me a little bit too,” Logemann said.

Logemann added that he is looking forward to returning to his positions as alderman and at Auburn High School.

