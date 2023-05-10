Family, friends and members of the community came together at Macedonia Baptist Church, 1720 Morgan Street, this morning to pay their respects to Alderwoman Linda McNeely, who died last month at the age of 67.

McNeely served Rockford’s 13th ward for 26 years and was known by her fellow council members as a fierce advocate for those she served.

“She was very eager to see the redevelopment of W. 8th Street,” said Mayor Tom McNamara last month. “She wanted to see new businesses, so I know as those come, I will continue to think of her and the influence that she’s had on our community.”

“I looked at her as a mentor,” said 12th Ward Alderwoman Gina Meeks. “I’m very grateful, very grateful for the time we had.”

McNeely is the second member of city council to die this year. 11th Ward Alderman Tuffy Quinonez died in February.

“We were all still processing Tuffy, and to now come on the heels of this death has just, this has definitely taken a hit to our council,” said Meeks.