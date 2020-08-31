Rockford announces program to help homeowners repair their homes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford announced a lottery program designed to provide minor repairs to homes.
It’s in partnership with the Economic Development Department. The repair housing program would provide up to $25,000 to eligible homes.
Improvements could include exterior, electrical, mechanical, or plumbing issues. Only one family can live in a house. It must be owner-occupied and located within the city of Rockford.
Anyone interested in applying can call 779-348-716 or email ndhousing@rockfordil.gov.
