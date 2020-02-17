Rockford apartment fire sends woman to the hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One woman is recovering at the hospital after inhaling smoke during an apartment fire.

The Rockford Fire Department responded to the scene at 327 N Church St. just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

Fire officials say the flames broke out in the basement of the five story apartment complex.
Smoke traveled to the second floor, but crews prevented the flames from spreading.
Occupants were able to re-enter the building after crews put out the blaze.

Investigators estimate $5,000 in damage. The cause of the fire is still being determined.

The woman is recovering at Swedish American Hospital.

