Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity homeowners wraps up annual garage sale

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford non-profit’s annual summer tradition wrapped up Sunday after a successful weekend.

Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity homeowners living in the Beverly Park neighborhood hosted a community garage sale. It’s the fourth year of the event, which brings neighbors together while earning some extra income.

Participants say the sale is a great way to pay it forward around the block.

Rachel Williams / Garage Sale Participant

“This is your way of being able to help. You get to give something of yourself that you no longer have, things that you have an abundance of, go ahead and give it out there for someone else to be able to have as a treasure,” said Rachel Williams.

Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity has built over 70 homes in the Beverly Park neighborhood.

