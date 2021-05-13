Rockford-area realtors volunteer for community service

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline workers volunteered to make their community better.

It was Red Day, which is observed around the world.

Employees at Keller Williams Realty Signature were out at various locations in the stateline.

This video is of people painting the Sinnissippi Park Band Shell.

One volunteer tells us what Red Day means to him.

“It’s a very powerful thing I think for this many people to get together and do selfless acts for our community… we get to bring our families back to these locations and show them the impact that we’ve made on the community,” said realtor Nicholas Carter.

Carter said about 120 employees donated their time today.