Rockford Area Venues and Entertainment Authority get financial help from city

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Area Venues and Entertainment Authority received some financial help from the city. City Council members agreed to extend RAVE for up to $2 million dollar line of credit.

The decision comes weeks after reporting a major need.The authority will work with city finance officials to ensure no funds are wasted. RAVE is in charge of BMO Harris Bank Center and the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

The COVID-19 outbreak has created big losses for the venues. More than 40 scheduled events have been canceled.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

