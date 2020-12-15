Rockford Art Deli expands t-shirts sales to Schnucks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Shopping for a uniquely printed t-shirt just got a little easier in Rockford.

Customers can now find them between aisles at local grocery stores. Rockford Art Deli teamed up with Schnucks to begin sales at five Stateline locations.

The owner of the Forest City-based business says he is excited to expand the brand using the grocery chain’s reach.

“They’re a big impact in the area, they have a lot of visitors, a lot of foot traffic, and a very big spread across the greater Rockford area, so it was kind of a good win for us to be able to put rad shirts throughout the community a little easier access instead of having to drive downtown every time,” said Jarrod Hennis.

T-shirts and hoodies are now available at Rockford, Roscoe, Cherry Valley, and Loves Park Schnucks locations.

MORE HEADLINES: