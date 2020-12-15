ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Shopping for a uniquely printed t-shirt just got a little easier in Rockford.
Customers can now find them between aisles at local grocery stores. Rockford Art Deli teamed up with Schnucks to begin sales at five Stateline locations.
The owner of the Forest City-based business says he is excited to expand the brand using the grocery chain’s reach.
“They’re a big impact in the area, they have a lot of visitors, a lot of foot traffic, and a very big spread across the greater Rockford area, so it was kind of a good win for us to be able to put rad shirts throughout the community a little easier access instead of having to drive downtown every time,” said Jarrod Hennis.
T-shirts and hoodies are now available at Rockford, Roscoe, Cherry Valley, and Loves Park Schnucks locations.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Michigan congressman quits Republican Party over bid to overturn election
- Committee Democrats shut down investigative hearings into Speaker Michael Madigan
- Local doctor explains Winnebago County’s vaccination plan
- Rockford Art Deli expands t-shirts sales to Schnucks
- City First Church to host 11th food distribution for struggling families