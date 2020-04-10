Rockford Art Deli, Lucha Cantina teaming up to provide free meals for 3rd shift healthcare workers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Art Deli and Lucha Cantina have teamed up to sell a new t-shirt to benefit local health care workers.

Lucha Cantina says, for every “My Hero Wears a Mask“, t-shirt that is sold, it will provide a meal for a third shift hospital worker.

Lucha Cantina, located at 1641 N Alpine Rd, says it will cover 180 workers at SwedishAmerican’s emergency department next week.

“They have a lack of cafeteria, restaurants open [at those hours], no source for good, wholesome food. We don’t want people that are taking care of us eating Cheetos at night, trying to keep their energy up,” said Rockford Art Deli owner, Jarrod Harris.

Rockford Art Deli and Lucha Cantina plan to provide meals to Mercyhealth and OSF as well.

Rockford Art Deli is a custom print shop at 402 E. State Street.

