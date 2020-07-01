Rockford Art Museum to re-open on Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Forest City attraction is set to re-open with some changes. Rockford Art Museum will welcome back guests on Monday.

New guidelines will require everyone to wear face coverings, socially distance, and have their temperature checked before entering the building.

Summer camps with smaller groups and proper health guidlines will also be in full swing July 5th. The museum will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free through the end of the year.

