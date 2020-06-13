Rockford ‘Art Safari’ keeping community connected during re-opening phase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While downtown Rockford was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, wild animals have made the Forest City their home–pictures at least.

It’s all part of the Rockford Area Art Council’s ‘Art Safari.’ Hunters can download a safari map and snap photos of animals scattered at participating businesses as a way to connect while the city re-opens.

“Some people are more comfortable with going out in public than others are right now, and we didn’t want anyone to be left out. So we thought let’s have something that could be seen when driving by their car to look at, or walk by and have it be outside so it’s not in an enclosed space,” explained Laura Gomel.

One person that completes the free safari will win a gift basket full of items from participating venues.

Participating businesses include:

Participating venues are:

J.R. Kortman – 107 N. Main S.

Smith & Sons- 315 Market St.

317 Art Collective- 317 Market St.

Bennies Cleaners- 126 1st St.

Rockford Art Deli- 402 E. State St.

GEM- 406 E. State St.

The Underground Art Gallery- 418 E. State. St.

RAAC- 713 E. State St.

Test Site- 213 N. 3rd St.

For more details, click here.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

