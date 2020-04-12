Rockford artist designs First Lady’s Commemorative Egg

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Many small business owners are hoping to bring back employees they were forced to lay off after the stay at home order ends. The Illinois chamber of commerce believes the July minimum wage increase would make that plan much harder.

“We need to not be talking about increasing their costs. We need to be talking about decreasing their costs, and what we can do to allow them to get reopened, and rehire their employees,” Todd Maisch, CEO of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce said.