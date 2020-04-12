ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A White House Easter tradition has local ties this year.
The First Lady’s Commemorative Egg has been unveiled every Easter season since 1977.
This year’s egg was designed by Rockford’s own Quentin Oliver, a designer at Quiet Light Communications based in the Forest City.
Oliver’s egg features tree branches symbolizing First Lady Melania Trump’s Be Best movement.
The designer was set to attend the White House’s annual Egg Roll, but plans changed due to the pandemic.
Rockford artist designs First Lady’s Commemorative Egg
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A White House Easter tradition has local ties this year.