Rockford attorney awarded ‘Hispanic Woman of the Year’ by local museum

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Linda Zuba is the Ethnic Heritage Museum’s Hispanic Woman of the Year.

Zuba is a lawyer, originally from Columbia. She says her heritage is what made her the woman she is today.

Zuba has worked to make a difference in the Rockford community for over 35 years, giving her time to The United Way, Transform Rockford, and Alignment Rockford. She’s passionate about human rights activism and credits Rockford with helping her build her career.

Zuba simply wants to give back to the community that embraced her and her family.

“My mother came alone with her two daughters and we didn’t know the language, we were poor, and we had a lot of struggles but it was our community that came together to lift us up until we got on our own two feet,” Zuba said.

Maria Mendia, a volunteer at the museum, knew something was special about Zuba.

“She’s a leader, she’s a leader in the Rockford community she’s a great leader in our Hispanic community there are a lot of leaders in our Latin American community that make their contributions. She’s a very powerful force,” Mendia explained.

The Ethnic Heritage Museum will continue to honor women throughout the month of March. Next week will be dedicated to remembering the life of women’s rights activist Kate F. O’Connor and her accomplishments through life.

