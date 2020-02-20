Rockford Auto Show donates $10,000 to Miss Carly’s charity

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Miss Carly’s, the Rockford non-profit organization that feeds the homeless, received a $10,000 donation from the Rockford Auto Show on Thursday.

The Rockford New Car Dealers Association and CherryVale Mall made Miss Carly’s, 1125 5th Avenue, the recipient of this year’s donation.

Miss Carly’s, founded by Carly Rice, who was once homeless herself, provides meals to anyone who is hungry, 24 hours per day, 7 days a week.

The Rockford Auto Show has been donating funds to charity groups for the past $25 years.

