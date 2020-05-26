Rockford bakery holds no-touch bake sale to support local teachers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bakery in downtown Rockford wants to supply your cookie fix–while supporting local educators. The Golden Apple Foundation and Quixotic Baker joined forces for a no-touch fundraiser.

Quixotics is taking pre-orders for cookies. The goodies are $10 per box, which includes 4 chocolate chip cookies and 2 dipping sauces. Half of all sale proceeds will go to support programming efforts for local teachers and students.

Orders can be picked up curbside from 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

