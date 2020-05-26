Rockford bakery holds no-touch bake sale to support local teachers

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bakery in downtown Rockford wants to supply your cookie fix–while supporting local educators. The Golden Apple Foundation and Quixotic Baker joined forces for a no-touch fundraiser.

Quixotics is taking pre-orders for cookies. The goodies are $10 per box, which includes 4 chocolate chip cookies and 2 dipping sauces. Half of all sale proceeds will go to support programming efforts for local teachers and students.

Orders can be picked up curbside from 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories