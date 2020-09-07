Rockford baseball legend featured in upcoming book “A Year of Playing Catch”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A year of playing catch. That’s how Midwest author Ethan Bryan spent all of 2018.

The avid baseball fan played catch 365 days in a row — travelling the country and writing about the unforgettable experience along the way.

Now, those memories have been turned into a book, and one chapter outlines the day his journey brought him to Rockford.

Bryan recalls played catch with former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League infielder Mary Moore.

“Just hearing her stories, about a player that was good enough and how she celebrated that and that she was good enough to play ball and she had no regrets, and the lessons that she learned through that, we had a wonderful time,” said Bryan.

A Year of Playing Catch: What a Simple Daily Experiment Taught Me About Life is available for pre-order wherever books are sold.