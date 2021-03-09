Rockford based manufacturer could make ‘The Coolest thing made in Illinois’

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – There are a ton of important items built across Illinois, but the very coolest could be made right here in the Stateline.

Rockford-based Ingersoll Machine Tools is pitching in to create the biggest telescope ever.

They’re helping create Giant Magellan Telescope, or GMT. The effort has not gone unnoticed. The project even earned the company a spot in the ‘Maker’s Madness Elite 8’ competition.

Ingersolll CEO is confident in their chances of winning, all thanks to his employees.

“We do so many cool things constantly, but the fact that this telescope is being built here and that the GMT organization had the trust in us to put this together, it’s just a testament for our employees,” said CEO Chip Storie.

The competition is put on by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. This round of voting ends March 14th. Click here to vote.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories