Rockford blood center warns of ‘critical’ supply shortage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock River Valley Blood Center issued a warning Wednesday that its blood supply is critically low.

The organization says the problem is affecting communities across the country.

Administrators say the need is going up with the start of summer activities and the resumption of non-essential surgeries.

“People go on trips, they go on long weekends, they’re not going to be around. So our donor room is generally empty around the 4th of July, and it’s going to be even worse this year if we don’t get people in. We’re at a very dangerous level with our blood supply,” said CEO Heidi Ognibene.

RRVBC’s collections are down about 50% this month. The difference is attributed to the fact that more people travel during the summertime.

