Rockford Boys and Girls Club participates in 4th Annual Black History Month Art Contest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Members of the Rockford Boys and Girls Club show off their artistic side.

Kids made artwork highlighting people they see as influential African Americans. It’s part of US Cellular’s Fourth Annual Black History Month Art Contest.

Voting is open now. The top three vote-getters will win gift cards.

“We are once again thrilled to work with Boys & Girls Club of Green Bay on this annual contest to honor Black icons and showcase youth in our community,” said Jenny Justman, Retail Area Sales Manager at U.S. Cellular. “This year’s art certainly highlights the artistic talent among the Club members. We encourage the community to check out the art and vote online, and we look forward to celebrating the winners in March.”

