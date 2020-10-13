Rockford BP robbed overnight, police investigating

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police responded to a burglary alarm at the BP Gas Station on Elmwood Road just before midnight on Monday night.

Officers did not find any suspects once they got to the scene but multiple bottles of liquor, cash, and multiple packs of cigarettes were taken from the store.

The suspect was described as an adult black male standing approximately 5’9” and weighing around 250lbs. He was reportedly wearing a black stocking cap, a black Halloween mask, and a black coat with gray pants.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

