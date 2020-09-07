Rockford businesses and residents reflect on the end of summer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The COVID-19 pandemic changed a lot of people’s plans for the summer. But many people in the Stateline say they made the most of the season.

Businesses like Volcano Falls in Loves Park say they continued to have good business and made sure all its customers followed the safety guidelines.

“Everybody that I’ve been talking to that’s been walking through those doors is doing a little bit of everything that they can do, whether its been going to city market and then coming here or doing a little bit of swimming it seems like everybody’s been enjoying their summer,” said Haley Davis, Operations Manager for Volcano Falls.

Joanna Eppler, drove from Wisconsin and spent the day at Volcano Falls with her son. She says they typically attend their local county fair but because it got canceled they had to find alternative plans.

“We just came out for our last day. Normally, we would be spending today at the Woolworth County Fair. No fair this year, so we had to find something that was open and fun to get outside and enjoy one last hoorah before back to school,” Eppler said.

Although many pools were closed, Six Flags’ Hurricane Harbor got a late start but were able to be open to the public. They are set to close on September 7th.

“We had such a great summer at Hurricane Harbor Rockford we were so excited to reopen and provide a fun and safe place for guests to enjoy their summer,” said Rachel Kendziora, Six Flags’ Communications Specialist.

Students, like incoming Guilford Freshman Reese Zediker, says she stayed busy this summer by attending soccer practice with her friends, and says she’s not going to waste any time.

“We’re just playing mini-golf today and then we’re going to go go-karting, just going to hang out till school starts in the 8th. So, just trying to get the last of summer,” Zediker said.

Ice cream shops, like Dari Fair, were preparing to close up shop for the season. Sunday, September 6th was their last day open. Management says they performed better than they expected.

“People could get out and come enjoy with their families because during the COVID there’s not much you can go do so this was something nice you can escape for and enjoy a little something,” Maria Hilby, the manager at Dari Fair said.

