Rockford cancer survivor celebrates one year after surgery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman whose cancer journey unfolded at the start of the pandemic is celebrating one year after life-saving surgery.

Emily Tropp was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer in 2019. She received treatment and chemotherapy at SwedishAmerican Hospital.

On March 17th, 2020, Tropp underwent a hysterectomy and other surgeries during a major operation at UW Carbone Cancer Center.

Tropp is reflecting on the emotional milestone and how difficult it was fighting the disease amid the pandemic.

“You didn’t know what was going to happen after surgery, I thought I was going to die, so it just makes it real being back here,” she said.

Tropp continued chemo through June of last year when doctors found no remaining evidence of the disease.