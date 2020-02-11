ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Sunnyside Dispensary is reducing the hours recreational marijuana users can shop, in favor of medical customers.
Starting immediately, recreational users will only be able to buy Wednesday through Sunday.
Mondays and Tuesday, the dispensary, located at 2696 McFarland Road, will only serve medical customers.
Both customers will be able to buy cannabis until 10 p.m. on their respective days.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Belvidere’s first Hispanic firefighter celebrates one year on the team
- Rockford has ticketed nearly 2,000 for odd/even snow parking violations so far
- Rockford spends $300,000 to improve bike paths
- Rockford cannabis dispensary limiting hours for recreational users
- Rockford murder suspect sentenced to 18 years on unrelated burglary charge
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!