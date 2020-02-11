Rockford cannabis dispensary limiting hours for recreational users

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Sunnyside Dispensary is reducing the hours recreational marijuana users can shop, in favor of medical customers.

Starting immediately, recreational users will only be able to buy Wednesday through Sunday.

Mondays and Tuesday, the dispensary, located at 2696 McFarland Road, will only serve medical customers.

Both customers will be able to buy cannabis until 10 p.m. on their respective days.

