Rockford charter school partners with area farmers to feed families in need

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local charter school is working with area farmers to help feed local families. It’s part of Galapagos Rockford’s Truck to Trunk” program.

The charter school teamed up with Gourmet Gorillas and the US Department of Agriculture for the program.

On Tuesday, those in need lined up to retrieve a box of fresh produce. More than 160 boxes were loaded into trunks. All the food given out comes from local farmers, paid for by the USDA.

“They’re bringing food in from local farmers, so they don’t have to waste that food and we’re able to distribute it to local families and community members. So, it’s kind of a win-win situation. The farmers get paid and our community gets fed,” explained Michael Lane, the CEO of Galapagos Rockford Charter School.

Next week, the program will give away either fresh dairy or meat.

