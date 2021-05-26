Rockford Christian student achieves perfect ACT score

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Christian Schools student James Bradley achieved a perfect ACT score.

Last year, Rockford Christian student Daniel Ingram scored a perfect ACT.

Scoring a perfect 36 on the ACT test is a rare feat, achieved by only 0.3% of all students who take the college pre-admission test.

The school says James has been on the High Honor Roll for his entire high school career, and has been involved in many clubs and sports. He was a member of the Science Olympiad, FTC Robotics, and Math teams, according to a press release.

A current junior, James will be Senior Class President of the student council next year. Rockford Christian says he is also part of the swim team, and helps tutor middle school math students.

Principal Peter Held says, “we couldn’t be more proud of James for his hard work and dedication that resulted in a 36 on his ACT! Our aim at Rockford Christian is to help cultivate students who live out their faith, serve others, AND achieve academic success. With this incredible score, James has certainly shown academic achievement, but just as importantly, he is a young man of character. We are encouraged to know that he is the kind of person that will use his intelligence to make the world better in service to his community and his Lord. Congratulations James!”

After graduation, James plans to study biomedical engineering before applying to medical school.