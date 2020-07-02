Rockford church gives out free groceries to needy families

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One hundred local families received some much-needed groceries on Thursday, thanks to several non-profit organizations.

Cars lined up this morning at Lutheran Good Shepard Church, near N. Rockton and Auburn, where volunteers loaded trunks with boxes of meat and dairy products.

The church, along with Voices of Inspiration and the Northern Illinois Food Bank, were behind the distribution.

Organizers said they had no shortage of volunteers who were willing to help.

“It’s wonderful to see people all all backgrounds and religions and faiths and stuff, coming together and just working together for our neighborhoods,” said Pastor Eric Lemonholm.

Leftovers will be delivered to local nursing homes.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

