Rockford church giving away 150k pounds of free food Thursday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — City First Church has partnered with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to give away up to 150,000 pounds of food to people in need on Thursday.

This is the church’s fifth drive-thru food distribution event.

The event will take place at the church, located at 5950 Spring Creek Rd, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. or while supplies last.

Organizers says the goal is to feed up to 1,000 stateline-area families.

“We want to be able to bring hope now and hope always,” said Kids Pastor Jennifer Eckerson. “And in a season that can be confusing or dark or scary for some, we want to be a church that brings hope to our community and that’s what we’ve tried to do through all of the food distributions.”

Each family will receive five boxes of food, which includes fresh meat, produce and dairy products.

