Rockford church hosts pop-up vaccination clinic on Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local lawmakers have teamed up with a Rockford church to offer a pop-up vaccine clinic on Friday.

Providence Baptist Church, at 2209 Clifton Ave, will host the event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 14th.

Church leaders say up to 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available.

“We’ve been a pillar in this community for some years, and we want to represent our community. We thought this was a great way to help our community and help our great city by offering our facilities to the community,” said Pastor William Martin.

Those interested can call the church at (815) 962-3415 or pre-register here.