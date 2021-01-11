Rockford city council passes cannabis fund aimed to help underserved communities

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council members approve how sales tax generated by recreational cannabis will be used in the city.
Aldermen say the city’s 3% sales tax on marijuana will be placed into a cannabis fund. The fund will be used to invest in underserved communities. Local youth, job training, and health programs will benefit.
The money will also be aimed at economic and business development in areas disproportionally impacted by pot-related laws. It is similar to funds that have already been set up by the state of Illinois.
City council members say the next step will be firming up programming details.
