Rockford city council passes cannabis fund aimed to help underserved communities

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council members approve how sales tax generated by recreational cannabis will be used in the city.

Aldermen say the city’s 3% sales tax on marijuana will be placed into a cannabis fund. The fund will be used to invest in underserved communities. Local youth, job training, and health programs will benefit.

Tonight, we allocated the 3% sales tax on recreational cannabis to support various programs for economic and business development; education; youth programming; job training; health; — Tom McNamara (@tmcrkfd) January 12, 2021

The programs or initiatives have not been identified at this time, but I believe that the creation of this fund will assist our efforts to invest in underserved areas and disadvantaged individuals to the benefit of the community as a whole. — Tom McNamara (@tmcrkfd) January 12, 2021

The money will also be aimed at economic and business development in areas disproportionally impacted by pot-related laws. It is similar to funds that have already been set up by the state of Illinois.

City council members say the next step will be firming up programming details.

