Rockford City Council passes drive-in movie nights at former Magna parking lot

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockfordians now have a place to catch a flick—safely. The first film on deck couldn’t be more fitting.
The Magna parking lot on East State Street will be transformed into a drive-in movie theater.
Rockford aldermen passed the project at Monday’s City Council meeting. A similar event held in Belvidere sparked some city leaders’ interest to bring the idea to Rockford.
The first movie planned is A League of Their Own–about our very own Rockford Peaches. Last week, Alderman Frank Bleach said the first movie night will be August 15th.
