Rockford city leaders address coyote dangers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WVTO) — On Tuesday, Rockford city leaders held a meeting to discuss a growing coyote population in the Stateline. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (DNR) gave residents an important presentation.

Coyotes are Illinois’ biggest predator and they are making themselves at home in Rockford. Residents are becoming scared for their pets and even small children.

“They’re losing their fear of humans, and they’re going to approach people expecting food,” said Stan McTaggart, the Wildlife Diversity Manager at the Illinois DNR.

The problem is hitting too close to home for 14th Ward Alderman Joe Chiarelli.

“There was a pack of coyotes running down our street and our yard when I have a three year old grandchild,” Chiarelli said.

McTaggart further explained that while it’s important to stay informed, there’s not a simple fix to the issue.

“The problem may actually be because of human activities, because of providing food resources, you’re creating a situation where you’re drawing animals in to these environments and this artificial food supply is creating these problems,” McTaggart explained.

Experts advise that anyone encounters a coyote to be loud and back away slowly. Call a verified nuisance exterminator. DO NOT try to trap it yourself.

