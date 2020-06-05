Rockford City Market reopens after COVID-19 closure

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Friday marks the return of the Rockford City Market.
This year’s weekly event will have some new restrictions due to COVID-19, as the event is changing to an “in-and-out” format
Market attendees will not be able to eat or drink on the premises, and no live music or other activities will be held.
Vendors will be on one side of the street and spaced farther apart this year.
Entrances will also be monitored to keep crowds from gathering.
Rockford City Market is held Fridays on Water and Market Streets.
