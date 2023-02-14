ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new plan would allow E. State Street to remain open during the 2023 Rockford City Market.

Last year, more than 70 downtown business owners said closing the street hurt their businesses.

Aldermen are now adding to the back of the market, under the Jefferson Street Bridge.

First-Ward Alderman Tim Durkee said, “Leadership with the River District, the business owners, our city staff, and the police actually got together and arbitrated this and put forward a plan that seems to satisfy everybody’s needs. The good news is the people who are in the know made the decision rather than a bunch of elected guys and gals.”

The new footprint will still need approval from the full City Council.

Rockford City Market opens on May 19th.